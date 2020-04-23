'We don't know if we are killing patients'

The numbers of healthcare workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 are on the rise in SA, with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital being the latest facility to report employees who have contracted the virus.

Though the Gauteng department of health confirmed to Sowetan that six pharmacy employees tested positive for Covid-19, their colleagues said they were also fearing for their lives.

"The Gauteng department of health can confirm that six pharmacy employees have tested positive at Charlotte Maxeke [Johannesburg] Academic Hospital.

"The team has already started the process of tracing all possible contacts and testing other workers. The disinfecting of the particular pharmacy they work at is also procedure," said provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.