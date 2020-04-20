SA’s ‘angels’ take flight to save the needy in lockdown
The Bateleurs, an aviation company involved in the global relocation of wild animals, has joined the call to assist thousands of vulnerable South Africans who have been cut off by the national lockdown.
With a pool of 200 pilots, and a fleet of heavy-lift cargo aircraft, the Bateleurs, led by Raymond Steyn, are joining a growing number of aviators and aviation logistics specialists in ensuring those trapped in rural areas receive food and medical supplies...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.