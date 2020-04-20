SA’s ‘angels’ take flight to save the needy in lockdown

PREMIUM

The Bateleurs, an aviation company involved in the global relocation of wild animals, has joined the call to assist thousands of vulnerable South Africans who have been cut off by the national lockdown.



With a pool of 200 pilots, and a fleet of heavy-lift cargo aircraft, the Bateleurs, led by Raymond Steyn, are joining a growing number of aviators and aviation logistics specialists in ensuring those trapped in rural areas receive food and medical supplies...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.