Four more Covid-19 deaths in SA as confirmed cases rise to 3,300

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the total number of fatalities to 58.

The number of confirmed cases is now 3,300.

Of those, 310 are in the Eastern Cape where five people have already died.

Releasing the latest figures on Monday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize indicated there were 1,055 recoveries to date - 15 of those in the Eastern Cape.

More than 120,000 patients have been tested in the public and private sectors.

Here is the provincial breakdown:

Gauteng - 1,170

Western Cape - 940

KwaZulu-Natal - 639

Eastern Cape - 310

Free State - 105

Limpopo - 27

North West - 25

Mpumalanga - 23

Northern Cape - 18

Unallocated - 43