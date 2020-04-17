COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban
April 17 2020 - 08:47
Covid-19 separates men from boys as winter circumcisions banned
Thousands of boys have to wait until 2021 or summer to undergo the rite to manhood.
This is because of a ban by the government - and traditional leaders are fuming.
April 17 2020 - 08:05
Mbalula to release Easter Weekend traffic statistics
RELEASE OF EASTER WEEKEND TRAFFIC STATISTICS— MEDIA LIAISON | Esethu Hasane (@EsethuOnDuty) April 17, 2020
The Minister of Transport, @MbalulaFikile will today release Easter Weekend traffic statistics. pic.twitter.com/jhJkrp9fjP
April 17 2020 - 07:41
D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday make a decision on whether alcohol will continue to be banned during the second phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum gave the president until Friday to make a decision on the total ban of alcohol, threatening to approach the Constitutional Court in a bid to have government allow for the trading of alcohol.
April 17 2020 - 07:10
Eight out of 10 households hit hard by lockdown, claims TransUnion survey
Almost 79% of South Africans say their household income has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a TransUnion survey.
Since the first week of April, TransUnion has conducted weekly surveys on how SA consumers have been impacted by the lockdown.
April 17 2020 - 07:12
Does the BCG vaccine help with Covid-19? The experts weigh in
South Africans have been holding out hope that the BCG vaccine, given to newborn babies in the country at birth, provides a degree of protection against Covid-19.
Recent studies, which looked at a BCG coverage map and compared it to the spread of the virus, found a correlation between vaccination and a slower spread of the virus.
BCG is a tuberculosis vaccine.
April 17 2020 - 07:15
Yikes! Some grades may only return to school in July
Hiring teachers to replace those who have Covid-19, rescheduling matric exams, “trimming” the curriculum and slashing the school day.
These are some of the proposals in a draft document by the basic education department, which has been seen by Times Select.
April 17 2020 - 07:20
Meet some of SA's unsung Covid-19 heroes
While doctors, nurses, and health care professionals at large are rightfully being lauded as heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s another set of less likely saviours facing the coronavirus front lines every day: disaster management teams, refuse truck drivers and lab workers.
But the work of other essential workers — such as sanitation personnel, grocery store clerks and truck drivers — has largely gone unrecognised.
Western Cape special events manager Keith Kleinhans says he has no choice but to work, but he did not believe many had spared a thought about the risks he and his colleagues face.