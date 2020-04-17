News

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban

By TimesLIVE - 17 April 2020
A Gauteng resident walks past Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg CBD on day 21 of the Covid-19 lockdown on April 16 2020.
A Gauteng resident walks past Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg CBD on day 21 of the Covid-19 lockdown on April 16 2020.
Image: ALON SKUY

April 17 2020 - 08:47

Covid-19 separates men from boys as winter circumcisions banned

Thousands of boys have to wait until 2021 or summer to undergo the rite to manhood.

This is because of a ban by the government - and traditional leaders are fuming.

April 17 2020 - 08:05

Mbalula to release Easter Weekend traffic statistics

April 17 2020 - 07:41

D-Day for Ramaphosa to make decision on alcohol ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday make a decision on whether alcohol will continue to be banned during the second phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum gave the president until Friday to make a decision on the total ban of alcohol, threatening to approach the Constitutional Court in a bid to have government allow for the trading of alcohol. 

Ramaphosa will respond on Friday to demands to lift booze ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Gauteng Liquor Forum to give him until Friday to fully respond to its letter demanding the lifting or changes ...
News
2 days ago

April 17 2020 - 07:10

Eight out of 10 households hit hard by lockdown, claims TransUnion survey

Almost 79% of South Africans say their household income has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a TransUnion survey.

Since the first week of April, TransUnion has conducted weekly surveys on how SA consumers have been impacted by the lockdown.

April 17 2020 - 07:12

Does the BCG vaccine help with Covid-19? The experts weigh in

South Africans have been holding out hope that the BCG vaccine, given to newborn babies in the country at birth, provides a degree of protection against Covid-19.

Recent studies, which looked at a BCG coverage map and compared it to the spread of the virus, found a correlation between vaccination and a slower spread of the virus.

BCG is a tuberculosis vaccine.

April 17 2020 - 07:15

Yikes! Some grades may only return to school in July

Hiring teachers to replace those who have Covid-19, rescheduling matric exams, “trimming” the curriculum and slashing the school day.

These are some of the proposals in a draft document by the basic education department, which has been seen by Times Select.

April 17 2020 - 07:20

Meet some of SA's unsung Covid-19 heroes

While doctors, nurses, and health care professionals at large are rightfully being lauded as heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s another set of less likely saviours facing the coronavirus front lines every day: disaster management teams, refuse truck drivers and lab workers.

But the work of other essential workers — such as sanitation personnel, grocery store clerks and truck drivers — has largely gone unrecognised.

Western Cape special events manager Keith Kleinhans says he has no choice but to work, but he did not believe many had spared a thought about the risks he and his colleagues face.

Latest Videos

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases Easter weekend traffic statistics
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus

Most Read

X