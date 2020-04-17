ANC wants two errant councillors disciplined

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has called for disciplinary action to be instituted against two Nelson Mandela Bay councillors accused of violating the lockdown regulations.

It has called on the municipality and the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Xolile Nqatha, to discipline the councillors of wards 20 and 29, Morris Ngabase and Vukile Dyele.

Ngabase was arrested, fined R5,000 and released on Thursday for illegally issuing a permit to a taxi driver to enable him to operate during the lockdown.

He denied violating the regulations.

Dyele is accused of convening a public meeting during the lockdown, which also contravenes the regulations.

While police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Dyele had been arrested and later released, the councillor denied it, saying he was only charged and told to pay a fine of R10,000 which he did not pay.

Naidoo said: "Bethelsdorp [police] confirmed that a case was opened according to the Disaster Management Act relating to gathering-assembly, concourse or procession, of more than 100 persons.

“This case was opened by a member of the public. It was alleged by the complainant that his neighbour informed him that the ward councillor want[ed] to have a meeting with the community in the area.

“The councillor heard that a case was opened against him and reported to Bethelsdorp police station. The ward councillor was arrested and released on a J534 [Admission of Guilt].”

Asked if he had signed an admission of guilt form, Dyele denied he had.

“The police are lying.”

“I was not arrested yesterday (Thursday). I was charged and fined R10,000.”

“I was told I could pay the fine or go to court, of which I have decided to go to court because the case is a false case,” Dyele said.

“The person that opened this case threatened me on a Whatsapp group.

"After that he then said if he did not get a food parcel he would get me arrested. Now he has opened this case, which is also not true.”

“I have enough evidence to prove that this was just a character assassination,” Dyele added.

While he was at the Bethelsdorp police station on Thursday, the police were not immediately able to provide an update on their investigation into the allegation against Dyele.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said he welcomed the swift action of the law enforcement agencies against the conduct of Ngabase and Dyele.

“We call upon the Nelson Mandela Bay Bay municipality and Cogta MEC [Nqatha] to urgently initiate disciplinary proceedings for breach of the code of conduct of councillors as their conduct has brought the government into disrepute.”

“We further applaud the leadership of the ANC chief whip [Litho Suka] who was instrumental in ensuring that the ANC members serving in the council are compliant and subjected to the same regulations that all the citizens are supposed to follow.”

On Wednesday Suka said he was aware that both councillors had gone to the police but he was still awaiting a written response from them before he could provide detailed comment.

“All ANC members and public representatives are expected to display a conduct which is above reproach and must lead by example as they service our communities,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“The ANC will institute its disciplinary proceedings against the two councillors for bringing the organisation into disrepute.

“The majority of the citizens of both our province and the country have heeded the call of staying at home, and the ANC calls on all South Africans to abide by the lockdown regulations as well as precautionary measures which were announced by the government as part of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.