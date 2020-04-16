Bay stadium a Covid-19 isolation site

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has been identified as an isolation site to treat Covid-19 patients.

Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye made the announcement in a statement and said the city, together with the department of health, had come up with a proactive approach to prepare for any eventuality as a response to the pandemic.

“An isolation site is being established in Nelson Mandela Bay in order to temporarily look after affected or infected by Covid-19.

“We know that many of our people will have difficulty with self-isolation, due to housing and other social challenges.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is an asset of government with world-class infrastructure perfectly suited to respond to the current pandemic,” Buyeye said.

He said the metro was working with the Mandela Bay Development Agency to prepare the stadium, with assistance from the public health department.

“Some of the work we are busy with now includes converting hospitality suits into isolation rooms and doctor’s facilities”.

He said the stadium was expected to be ready for occupation within a matter of days.