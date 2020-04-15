Eskom COO cleared of corruption, dishonesty and abuse of power

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been cleared of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest and abuse of power, the power utility announced on Wednesday.

Allegations emerged last month that Oberholzer was a shareholder in construction firm Stefanutti Stock, one of the companies that allegedly defrauded Eskom of close to R140bn.

The Sunday Independent reported that Oberholzer owned shares in Stefanutti Stocks, and said that he held several meetings with the company’s directors shortly after his appointment at Eskom in 2018.