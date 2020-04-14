News

Hundreds of Alex residents ‘promised food parcels’ gather outside school

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 April 2020
A girl receives a meal at her school on the first day of the Western Cape education department's R18m Covid-19 feeding scheme on April 8 2020.
Image: Facebook/Alan Winde

Hundreds of Alexandra residents gathered outside a primary school on Tuesday morning after they were apparently promised food parcels.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the large crowd gathered outside Marlboro Gardens Primary. 

“The councillors in the area were not aware of any food parcels and asked them to move away.”

Makhubela said the crowd later dispersed.

