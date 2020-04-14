Hundreds of Alex residents ‘promised food parcels’ gather outside school
Hundreds of Alexandra residents gathered outside a primary school on Tuesday morning after they were apparently promised food parcels.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the large crowd gathered outside Marlboro Gardens Primary.
“The councillors in the area were not aware of any food parcels and asked them to move away.”
Makhubela said the crowd later dispersed.
WATCH: residents say they do not want to die of hunger...— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) April 14, 2020
I have spoken to Gauteng Social development, they are not aware of the food delivery.
Residents say it is a local businessman who told them to come back today #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/ZS6lsdgcyj