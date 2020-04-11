Beer association lobbies president to #SaveBeer from lockdown

The association represents the Craft Brewers Association, Heineken South Africa and South African Breweries.

“As an industry we are actively supporting the government’s efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ in partnership with both national and provincial government, for example by contributing to the manufacturing and distribution of hand sanitisers among other initiatives,” Basa told DispatchLIVE on Saturday.

“In the last 15 days we have had news of many beer outlets shutting their doors with several people being retrenched. Within this industry that employs close to 250,000 people, these are many lives that are now being placed at risk.

“Secondary industries are also impacted by the shutdown including glass and bottle manufacturers, print and design companies, transportation, retailers, equipment manufacturers, electricians, plumbers, farmers and many more.”

Basa said crime had also increased with businesses and depots being looted.

“Our messaging to our members and traders, which includes big and small businesses, craft brewers and taverners has been to respect the lockdown and shut all trade and endure through the 21 days.

“They have fully supported us in this call and despite pressure from their customers, did not operate despite the financial hardships experienced. However, with the further 14-day extension now a reality, their livelihoods are at serious risk.”

Basa said it had made a commitment to work with police and other law enforcement agencies to take “swift action” against any traders who did not comply with the regulations.