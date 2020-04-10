Fikile Mbalula to lay charges against Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke'

This comes after a video surfaced online of Mhlongo telling his Metro FM colleague Dineo Ranaka that there would be a lockdown extension, just hours before it was officially announced by the president.

Mhlongo said he had heard the information from “Fikile”.

Ranaka abruptly cuts off her live broadcast as soon as Mhlongo confirmed it was Mbalula who he was referring to.

Mbalula distanced himself from the claims and in a statement shared on his Twitter page on early Friday morning, the department of transport announced that the minister would take action by opening a case against Mhlongo for contravening the government lockdown regulations.

“Minister Mbalula will be at Sandton Police Station Friday morning to report the contravention of the Government Lockdown Regulations,” it read in part.