Thuli Madonsela launches digital platform for social justice

“We must thank President Ramaphosa and everyone in government for putting us back on the pedestal of hope. Crisis has a way of tearing people apart, but it also has a way of uniting people - and whether you get united or torn apart depends on leadership,” she said.

“The coronavirus has put us on heightened grounds. Our environment has become volatile, uncertain and ambivalent.

“As we try to respond to this virus, we should anchor everything that we do in the constitutional right to equality - read with section 7(2), which subjects this country to the establishment of a society based on democratic values and social justice.”

The platform identified several effects that the pandemic has on citizens. These include mental health, digital/distance education and food security.

“All was in agreement that smaller think-tanks surrounding these areas are needed, so as to identify the gaps in regulatory policies that have been issued to date on Covid-19,” added Viljoen.

The round-table is expected to reconvene during the week of April 20.