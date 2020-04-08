R3m donated to taxi industry in fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Finance company SA Taxi pledged to donate R3m worth of hand sanitisers and facial masks to ramp up protection efforts for commuters.

Maroba Maduma, a communications executive at the company, said in a statement this week that the move was in response to the call by the president to citizens and corporates to make a meaningful contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are encouraged by the bold steps taken by President Ramaphosa and his administration to contain the spread of this deadly disease and mitigate its socio-economic impact - particularly among the country's most vulnerable citizens, many of whom commute daily via minibus taxis,” he said.

On March 27 it confirmed that repayment assistance measures would be offered to its customers affected by limited trade under the national 21-day lockdown that commenced on March 26 at midnight.

While minibuses are permitted to continue serving patrons, the industry and department of transport had been at loggerheads over traveller numbers and operating hours.