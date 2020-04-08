Divorced parents can move their kids around during lockdown: Lindiwe Zulu

It states that a child can be moved between the parents, provided there are "arrangements in place". These include having a court order, or that a "parental responsibilities and rights agreement" or a "parenting plan" exists. That plan must be registered with the family advocate.

The gazette, signed by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, states that the parent transporting the child must have the relevant documentation with them at all times.

It also states that nobody in the home that the child is being moved to can have Covid-19 or have come into contact with someone suspected of having the respiratory illness.