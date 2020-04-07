Creating memories to last beyond lockdown

Treasure hunts, handprints, crocheted doctor teddies and more, the memories parents create with their children today will last long after the lockdown is over.

For these moms and dads, making each day fun is how they have gone about alleviating the fear their children feel about the coronavirus.

Teacher Candice Avgerinos said her family in the Netherlands had painted their windows to brighten up the neighbourhood and to cheer up the children, so her family showed their support by doing the same.

“I want my children to look back at this time and not have memories of fear,” the Providentia mom of two said.

“I want them to look back and remember that this was a time they got to spend with mom and dad playing hide and seek, creating crafts, making mud castles and just being children.”