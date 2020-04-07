Creating memories to last beyond lockdown
Treasure hunts, handprints, crocheted doctor teddies and more, the memories parents create with their children today will last long after the lockdown is over.
For these moms and dads, making each day fun is how they have gone about alleviating the fear their children feel about the coronavirus.
Teacher Candice Avgerinos said her family in the Netherlands had painted their windows to brighten up the neighbourhood and to cheer up the children, so her family showed their support by doing the same.
“I want my children to look back at this time and not have memories of fear,” the Providentia mom of two said.
“I want them to look back and remember that this was a time they got to spend with mom and dad playing hide and seek, creating crafts, making mud castles and just being children.”
Dimo, 5, and Dani, 2, have made playdough, salt dough ornaments, papier-mâché piggy banks and done lots of baking.
Each family member also put their handprints in a plaster cast with “Avgerinos lockdown 2020” painted on as a keepsake to reflect on in the future.
“The fear and uncertainty that has come with this lockdown can be overwhelming as an adult but I feel that, with children being as aware as they are, they may feel as anxious as we do.
“So we have decided to bring a positive attitude to this lockdown and use this time to make happy memories.
“Many of the crafts and activities we’ve done would never have been accomplished were it not for this time and the amazing support from other moms sharing their ideas,” she said.
Grandmother Liz van Niekerk, 62, is also making keepsakes for children and parents in a bid to honour the hospital staff on the front line.
While she has been doing needlework since the age of five, these past few days she has created something she never imagined being asked to do — crocheted teddies wearing masks.
The former Graaff-Reinet shop owner who has since moved to Bloemfontein sells her quilts, blankets and crocheted dolls and teddies online.
But her latest creation — doctor teddies with the words “Hero 2020” sewn on, and all wearing face masks — have become a hit, and the orders just keep flooding in.
“I followed a free online pattern that my daughter sent to me and in the first two days I sold four bears,” she said.
Single mom Candra Neilson, of Walmer, said it was easy to believe children were not as affected by the lockdown, but they also had to sacrifice their daily interactions with their friends and their routines in general had been completely disrupted.
“In my case I have an only child and I am working a full day,” the marketing manager said, adding that she had experienced some serious “mom guilt” because her daughter was spending more time watching TV or playing on her tablet than she had hoped.
“But we all need to remember that life right now is different and we need to take one day at a time.
“I also keep reminding myself not to compare what we are doing with other people because each household’s situation is different.”
But when Neilson was not working, she and her daughter, Emma Brackstone, 5, had managed to work in the garden, try out new recipes and even created a fairy garden, which had turned out to be a big hit.
“We have also filled our time planting seeds and excitedly done daily checks to see the little shoots appearing, done a little school work, some daily exercises and tried our absolute best to video call all the grandparents on a regular basis.”
Allison Olivier, of Charlo, has similarly pulled out all the stops to keep her only son, Max, 5, entertained during the lockdown.
“We have used this time to do a variety of activities from treasure and scavenger hunts to baking and obstacle courses.
“Paper plate crafting has been a hit, as well as painting and decorating the wooden figurines I managed to purchase before the lockdown.
“I also did a mini city using PVC tape on the floor for all Max’s toy cars.”
Olivier said it was quite the juggling act with work and keeping her son entertained, but she was trying to embrace this gift of time with him to make new memories.