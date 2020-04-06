Mom of slain teen pleads - 'We're being slaughtered, stop it'

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was found mutilated and raped in Soweto says she could not recognise her child due to the injuries that were inflicted on her body.

Nandi Sibeko could not contain herself when she described the state in which her daughter was discovered after she went missing in Dobsonville on Thursday while on her way to a spaza shop in her area.

Siphiwe Sibeko's body was found dumped at a stream in the neighbouring township of Mndeni on Friday.

"The only thing that we could recognise her with was her clothes - pink takkies and grey trackpants. But we could not recognise her because they injured her badly."

Sibeko said the family went to the scene where Siphiwe's body was found and saw the amount of blood her daughter lost.

"It was everywhere, it was even on the trees - we don't know what kind of human being would do something like this," Sibeko said.

She described the grade 9 pupil as a bright spark who wanted to study chemical

engineering after she matriculated.