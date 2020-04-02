Khayelitsha man claims police 'sabotaged' his case after cop assault

A road trip from his rural home in Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape, to Cape Town ended badly for Mzuvukile Lunda after he was allegedly assaulted by Khayelitsha police.

The officers, Lunda claimed, mistook him for a taxi driver and accused him of stealing a car.

It was the evening of March 16 and Lunda had just returned to his Khayelitsha home. He said he had just dropped a hired trailer at a local trailer company when four police officers shone a torch in his eyes.

Not only did the police end up allegedly beating him up - demanding that he "owns up to stealing an abandoned and vandalised vehicle" - but when he went to a local police station to lodge a complaint against the petulant officers, their colleagues tried to "cover up for them by omitting threats made by the police" from his statement.

“They plainly refused to record threats that the police made during my assault … where they threatened that they have much stronger hitmen on their side than the ones used by the taxi industry. They clearly thought that I was a taxi owner or driver,” he said.