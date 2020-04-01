WATCH | Limpopo MEC slated for mocking 'drunk' man during lockdown operation
Limpopo transport MEC Dickson Masemola has been chastised for allegedly posting a video of a seemingly intoxicated elderly man on his Facebook page.
In the one-minute-36-second video, Masemola can be heard repeatedly instructing the old man to “stand up”.
By 9.30pm on Tuesday night, the video was still up on the MEC's Facebook page, but it had been taken down by Wednesday afternoon.
In the video, Masemola asks the man “whose father are you?", before stating towards the end that he will publish the video to show how some people are living during the national lockdown.
Phone calls to Masemola went unanswered, and he did not return questions sent by text message. Attempts to get a comment from his spokesperson, Joel Seabi, also drew a blank on Wednesday, as he said his boss had been locked in meetings since 10am. This story will be updated when a response is received.
The video was largely slammed on social media, with criticism directed at the MEC.
Those who commented on it pointed out that though the man should not have been drinking and outdoors during lockdown, they expected the elderly to be treated with dignity and respect.
Many said that Masemola, allegedly chuckling in the video, was not living up to the values expected of a political leader in government.
Dimakatso Komape commented: “Why the need to expose him like that, poor old man wearing a regalia that represent your own [ANC]? There is no need to do this to him, his wife and his children. My leader this is totally wrong.”
Dion Makena said: “Imagine if it was your dad. I do not think you would like it.”
Others did not see anything wrong with Masemola posting the video, saying the old man should have been arrested for breaking lockdown rules.
They also argued that the man's age did not give him the right to be intoxicated in public during the lockdown.