WATCH | Limpopo MEC slated for mocking 'drunk' man during lockdown operation

Limpopo transport MEC Dickson Masemola has been chastised for allegedly posting a video of a seemingly intoxicated elderly man on his Facebook page.

In the one-minute-36-second video, Masemola can be heard repeatedly instructing the old man to “stand up”.

By 9.30pm on Tuesday night, the video was still up on the MEC's Facebook page, but it had been taken down by Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, Masemola asks the man “whose father are you?", before stating towards the end that he will publish the video to show how some people are living during the national lockdown.