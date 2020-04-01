Who should replace Faf as Test captain?

Cricket SA’s acting director of cricket Graeme Smith says they haven’t started discussions concerning Faf du Plessis’s replacement as Test captain.

Du Plessis, who featured sporadically in SA’s chequered limited-overs summer, relinquished the Test leadership after a testing summer where South Africa lost series against India away and England at home.

In the 2018/19 summer, South Africa also surrendered their proud home record against Asian teams when they lost 2-0 to Sri Lanka. SA’s next Test engagement is against the West Indies in July. Whether that tour takes place will depend on how the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Smith also said they would be advertising the South African Under-19 coaching position, along with that of the convener of selectors. The positions are currently occupied by Lawrence Mahatlane and Linda Zondi.

“We haven’t made any decisions around the Test captaincy. It hasn’t been a discussion point. We’ll be advertising the convener of selectors role and we’re busy sorting that out. Once that advert is out, we’ll take things from there,” Smith said.