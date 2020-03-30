Department of employment and labour centres to remain closed during lockdown
The department of employment and labour on Monday urged all residents to stop visiting labour centres, as there would be no-one to assist them during the lockdown period.
The department announced that centres in all nine provinces will remain closed.
Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said members of the public are requested to access their online services where they can download and submit UIF forms, apply for jobs as well as accessing a host of other aids.
“The department of employment and labour has taken the decision to close labour centres in line with the government’s plan to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
"By practicing social distancing and improved hygiene practices, the department aims to limit the spread of the virus,” Thejane said.
He said employers that were unable to pay the full salaries of workers which have been sent home due to lockdown are encouraged to apply for Covid-19 TERS benefit by sending an e-mail to covid19ters@labour.gov.za.
“It should be noted that this benefit is applicable to all employers who are registered with UIF and make monthly contributions as required by the Contributions Act of 2002,” he said.
The department also encouraged clients to call the department of employment and labour hotline on 012 337 1997, where they will be assisted in accessing services and are also encouraged to access the department’s website to get more information.
The Department website is www.labour.gov.za. Enquiries can be sent to Online.BCP@labour.gov.za.