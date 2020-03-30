Department of employment and labour centres to remain closed during lockdown

The department of employment and labour on Monday urged all residents to stop visiting labour centres, as there would be no-one to assist them during the lockdown period.

The department announced that centres in all nine provinces will remain closed.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said members of the public are requested to access their online services where they can download and submit UIF forms, apply for jobs as well as accessing a host of other aids.

“The department of employment and labour has taken the decision to close labour centres in line with the government’s plan to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"By practicing social distancing and improved hygiene practices, the department aims to limit the spread of the virus,” Thejane said.