From the president's desk

They have been unable to be with their loved ones, unable to leave their living quarters and uncertain about when their ordeal would end. When we add the remaining 17 days that SA will be under lockdown they will have been under lockdown for 82 days.

It was wonderful to spend time with this diverse group of South Africans made up of all ages, languages and backgrounds.

I was impressed by their resilience and courage and by their determination to remain healthy.

They have come from the epicentre of the coronavirus in Wuhan in China and have seen the devastating impact this virus is wreaking on human life.

It is not surprising to hear them say that they are on a mission to safe-guard the health of those around them.

Now their patience and fortitude has been rewarded, because they are returning to their families.

Their return home was made possible by a great many people who went to great lengths to make this repatriation operation a success.

As a nation, we are extremely grateful to the Government and the people of China for taking such good care of our citizens, and for their assistance in organising their repatriation.

It is significant that several of the South Africans in Wuhan were on study scholarships from the Chinese government; an act of generosity that is deeply appreciated.

We are grateful too to all the people who were involved in the operation, from the SAA flight crew to the medical team to the police and soldiers who brought them home.

Each and every one of them stepped forward to take responsibility for the safety and well-being of others.