Springbok legend Danie Gerber’s daughter also has virus
Springbok legend Danie Gerber’s daughter, Elanie, has also tested positive for Covid-19.
Elanie, 36, received her results on Saturday — a day after her father tested positive at a drive-through testing facility in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
Gerber, 61, who lives in Bluewater Bay, suffered from a fever and body aches before getting tested.
Danie’s wife, Elsabe, who tested negative, has since moved to a nearby friend’s house while her daughter and husband remain in quarantine in their home.
Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said they would not disclose the names of any patients that had tested positive.
According to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, official results showed that two people in Port Elizabeth had tested positive — one from Bluewater Bay and the other from Walmer.
Eight other people have tested positive in the province, according to Gomba.
Asked about Elanie’s results, Manana said: “Our numbers stand at 10 until the health minister, Zwelini Mkhize, announces new details on Monday.”
On Sunday, Gerber said he had only had a sore back since getting his results.
Elanie said she suffered a mild headache and minor irritation in her throat that affected her voice.
“At the moment, I don’t feel sick apart from a headache that I think is caused by everything that has happened in the last 24 hours,” she said.
“The emotional part of all of this is that my mom has had to leave and my brother is overseas, and you always want your family with you at a time like this.
“But I am very positive that we will be just fine.”
The two said they were relieved that Elsabe had tested negative as she was asthmatic with lung problems.
“I was mostly worried about my wife’s health and thank God she tested negative because she is already compromised,” Gerber said.
He has a history of heart-related illness but said there had not been any complications so far.
“We’re in contact with our doctor and have been advised to drink a lot of fluids, [paracetamol] if we feel any pain and I have been steaming myself three times a day, otherwise we are fine,” he said.
Elanie said they were being positive and trying to make the best of the situation.
“Right now things haven’t settled yet, our phones are still going off from people calling to check on us, but I think by Monday or Tuesday things will have settled and we will figure out more ways of doing the best we can until we’re OK.
“This morning[Sunday], we watched a church service on TV and I made food for us to eat.
“We are also talking about having a braai sometime soon if the weather is nice,” she said.
They would also take time to respond to all the messages of support they had received over the weekend, she said.
“The support has been amazing and we really appreciate everyone who has reached out.
“I can’t imagine how it would feel to be alone at this time,” Elanie said.
“We’re staying home and doing what the doctor tells us to do, and we just want everyone to stay at home and do what they have been told to do by officials because this can happen to anyone.”