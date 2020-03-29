Springbok legend Danie Gerber’s daughter also has virus

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said they would not disclose the names of any patients that had tested positive.

According to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, official results showed that two people in Port Elizabeth had tested positive — one from Bluewater Bay and the other from Walmer.

Eight other people have tested positive in the province, according to Gomba.

Asked about Elanie’s results, Manana said: “Our numbers stand at 10 until the health minister, Zwelini Mkhize, announces new details on Monday.”

On Sunday, Gerber said he had only had a sore back since getting his results.

Elanie said she suffered a mild headache and minor irritation in her throat that affected her voice.

“At the moment, I don’t feel sick apart from a headache that I think is caused by everything that has happened in the last 24 hours,” she said.

“The emotional part of all of this is that my mom has had to leave and my brother is overseas, and you always want your family with you at a time like this.

“But I am very positive that we will be just fine.”

The two said they were relieved that Elsabe had tested negative as she was asthmatic with lung problems.

“I was mostly worried about my wife’s health and thank God she tested negative because she is already compromised,” Gerber said.

He has a history of heart-related illness but said there had not been any complications so far.

“We’re in contact with our doctor and have been advised to drink a lot of fluids, [paracetamol] if we feel any pain and I have been steaming myself three times a day, otherwise we are fine,” he said.