Government denies lockdown regulations hark back to apartheid

The government has slammed critics who have likened the national lockdown to measures under apartheid rule.

Addressing the media on Saturday, ministers who are part of the national command council, hit back at those finding fault with the government.

This comes after the BBC ran a story which likened the lockdown, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, to measures taken by the apartheid government.

But minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu defended the government’s steps to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mthembu said the measures, which are meant to encourage South Africans to stay at home during the lockdown, were similar to actions taken by other governments worldwide.

He said even South Africans had welcomed the move by government.

“From what we have learnt from our people now, our people who have heeded the call by our government and our president to stay at home, to observe social distancing and to wash their hands frequently as a way to protect themselves and their families against this coronavirus say we are doing a good thing.