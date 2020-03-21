JUST IN | First case of Covid-19 reported in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape has recorded it’s first case of the novel Covid-19, the health ministry announced on Saturday morning.

The total number has now risen, country-wide, to 240, an increase of 38 from yesterday.

“The patient is a 28-year-old woman who travelled to Germany,” Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize said in a press statement.

Further information on the province’s first case has not yet been released by the department.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the woman had recently returned to SA from a work-related trip to Germany.

She lives in East London where she is under self-quarantine.

“All relevant authorities are now working together to establish who this lady has been in contact with so that they, too, can be tested,” Mabuyane said.

He added that now that her positive Covid-19 status had been confirmed, she would need to be treated at one of the dedicated treatment facilities.

This is a developing story.