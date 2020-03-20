Virus fears for taxi passengers and drivers

At 4am the streets in Port Elizabeth’s townships come to life with more than 4,200 taxi drivers up bright and early and ready to deliver thousands of commuters to their places of work.

While there are only 21 taxi ranks spread across Nelson Mandela Bay, “sweeper drivers” drive into the townships, collecting commuters and dropping them off at the main taxi point.

Over the past week, The Herald team visited three taxi ranks in the Bay — the Korsten taxi rank, the Mavuso rank in Kwazakhele and the Crossroads rank in Motherwell NU 2 — speaking to commuters and drivers about Covid-19 and hygiene.

With the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 infections — none yet in the Eastern Cape — commuters say they are more prone to getting sick because they use public transport.

Crossroads taxi marshal Wele Makanda said there were three taxi points in Motherwell and Crossroads was the biggest.

“We have more than 1,200 [people] in the mornings.

“The first taxi leaves at about 5am, sometimes earlier depending on how early people are, and we are busy until 9am,” Makanda said.

“Then in the afternoon our taxis head to town to transport people home.”

Makanda said he had seen health department officials visiting taxi ranks in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and they should also visit the metro.

The traffic at taxi ranks pulls in various other business opportunities with vendors selling fruit, sweets, cold-drinks and stuffed vetkoeks.

And while some vendors offer clean water for customers to wash their hands or fruit — other vendors leave a lot to be desired.