SAA suspends all its international flights

Cash-strapped South African Airways has suspended all its international flights with immediate effect.

The state-owned entity, which is under business rescue, made the announcement after the confirmed number of cases of Covid-19 rose to 202 on Friday.

The company said the international and regional operations will be iced until 31 May in response to a government travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

"The Covid-19 pandemic and attendant travel restrictions, resulted in substantial decline in demand for air travel.

"The situation caused many airlines across the world to ground aircraft, release their employees, and to cancel flights. In the case of SAA, this decision means that SAA will only render services on its regional and domestic routes," said SAA in a media statement.

"Following the declaration of the state of disaster after the outbreak of Covid-19 in South Africa, the government announced a travel ban and issued regulations, which introduced certain measures aimed at combating the spread or transmission of the virus."