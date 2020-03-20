Family claims SA Air Force tried to cover up rape at Limpopo base

A member of the SA Air Force was allegedly raped by a colleague at the base in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, while attending a training course last month.



The provincial police have confirmed a man was arrested for rape after the incident on February 29, and the air force said it was aware of the matter...

