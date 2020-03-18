Virgin Active clubs stay open, despite call to 'avoid workouts and gyms'

Virgin Active has decided to keep its gyms open despite the government urging people to avoid "workouts and gyms".

Although it is closing facilities for children “in line with government-mandated school closures”, the international fitness brand said it would keep gym doors open but restrict attendance to less than 100 members at a time.

Some people took to social media to criticise the company on Wednesday, including puppet Chester Missing, played by ventriloquist comedian Conrad Koch.