Three men caught stripping electricity pylon in Bethelsdorp

Three thieves were caught stealing support iron beams from an electricity pylon in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday morning.

The bust happened after a security alarm was triggered when the three men climbed the pylon bordering Stanford Road near Aspen Heights, Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said due to the area being remote, the airwing and K9 Unit were asked to assist.

“The team were alerted by the municipal security division who are tasked to protect the copper cables. Due to the pylon being deep in the bushes, the chopper was activated to assist,” she said.

“The airwing and K9 unit responded and saw the three men climbing off the pylon. As the helicopter landed, the men dropped the hacksaw and surrendered.