Three men caught stripping electricity pylon in Bethelsdorp
Three thieves were caught stealing support iron beams from an electricity pylon in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday morning.
The bust happened after a security alarm was triggered when the three men climbed the pylon bordering Stanford Road near Aspen Heights, Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said due to the area being remote, the airwing and K9 Unit were asked to assist.
“The team were alerted by the municipal security division who are tasked to protect the copper cables. Due to the pylon being deep in the bushes, the chopper was activated to assist,” she said.
“The airwing and K9 unit responded and saw the three men climbing off the pylon. As the helicopter landed, the men dropped the hacksaw and surrendered.
“Nine iron rods were removed from the structure and recovered on the scene. These rods form part of the support structure to the pylon. A hacksaw was also confiscated.”
Naidu said that the municipal electrical directorate had been informed.
“The issue is that the iron rods are used as support to the massive pylons. If the integrity of the structure is damaged, the consequences could be an unstable and very dangerous structure,” she said.
Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said cable theft and damage to essential infrastructure is a huge problem across the Bay and country.
“We will continue to work with our partners in ensuring that perpetrators of such a crime are arrested and brought to book. We are also appealing to scrap metal dealers to inform us when these copper cables are brought in for sale,” he said.
All three men, aged between 29 and 43, will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for charges related to the damage of essential infrastructure under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.