Meet your street vendor: Gavin Lovens

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 12 years

What time do you get to work? 4.45am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and started helping out and eventually got my own intersection.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? The great customers that I have

Who or what is the most important thing to you? Work

What are your hobbies? Sport

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favorite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Sport section

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No

Who is your favourite sports team? Stormers

What is your favorite food? Fish and chips