Meet your street vendor: Gavin Lovens
With a caring heart to help out,Gavin Lovens has been a streetvendor for 12 years.
Name and Surname: Gavin Lovens
Nickname: Gawie
Date of birth: 23 January 1970
Which intersection/road are you based at? Humewood and Summerstrand
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 12 years
What time do you get to work? 4.45am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and started helping out and eventually got my own intersection.
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? The great customers that I have
Who or what is the most important thing to you? Work
What are your hobbies? Sport
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favorite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Sport section
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No
Who is your favourite sports team? Stormers
What is your favorite food? Fish and chips