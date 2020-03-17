Mom arrested over baby’s murder

A Uitenhage woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her six-month-old infant.

The woman is believed to have attempted to take her own life after allegedly killing the baby boy, police said.

Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police officials attended to a complaint that a woman was attempting to commit suicide at a house in Acacia Street, in Kamesh.

“On arrival, [police found] the woman had locked herself with the six-month-old boy in the bedroom,” Nkohli said.

“After forcing the door open, the boy was found dead on the bed with visible injuries on him.”

Nkohli said police could not find the murder weapon, but they suspected a knife had been used.

“The woman was found with open wounds on both her wrists,” he said.

“It is further alleged that the woman suffers from a mental condition.”

Nkohli said the woman had been admitted to hospital for treatment of her wrists and observation of her mental condition.

Police are investigating a case of murder.