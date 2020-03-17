White shark cage diving launched in Algoa Bay

Raggy Charters is set to launch a proudly South African white shark cage diving operation off Bird Island, using the music of Johnny Clegg to attract the sharks.

The songs of the legendary White Zulu will play through underwater loudspeakers while tourists lower themselves into the depths for a close-up encounter with the legend of the ocean, Raggy Charters owner Lloyd Edwards said at a launch event on Monday night.

“I discovered this musical approach during a recent visit to see the white shark cage diving industry in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

“There is one operator in Australia who uses AC/DC to attract the sharks. We will be doing the same except we will be using Johnny Clegg.”

The musical lure is just one of the fascinating aspects of the venture which could bolster tourism, enhance research into the mighty but little understood marine apex predator and prompt a crackdown on the long line shark fishing industry which presently operates without a bag limit.

Edwards and his team received word nearly two years ago that their application for an Algoa Bay white shark cage diving permit had been approved by the department of environmental affairs.

The right had to be turned into a permit however and in the interim some concern was raised locally that chumming — using fish parts and blood as bait to lure the sharks — might endanger people swimming at beaches in the Bay.

“Chum does not lure sharks to an area. It simply lures them a few metres closer to a vessel.

“However, I asked the critics back then, if I found an alternative way to lure sharks closer without chum, would they be satisfied.

“They said they would. So that’s what I set out to do.”

The AC/DC operation in the Neptune Islands area off Port Lincoln, South Australia, was situated in the same area as two operations that used chum but the sharks were clearly curious about the sound of the music and went out of their way to investigate it, offering tourists prime viewing opportunities.

Edwards said he had already been in talks with the Institute for Coastal and Marine Research at NMU and they had indicated that they would be interested in studying the music shark attraction phenomenon.

“We’re not sure which tracks our sharks will enjoy the most but we’ll try a few. We could be looking at a Raggy Charters White Shark Cage Diving Top Ten,” he joked.