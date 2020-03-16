Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out

It was supposed to be an international reunion of friends and family. Instead a Johannesburg business person came back from the US with Covid-19 and to an anxious wait to see if he had infected his family.

The middle-aged man, who is in self-quarantine at home, told the Sunday Times yesterday that he had almost fully recovered but would observe the 14-day quarantine rule before being tested again to see if he is virus-free.

His ordeal began during his journey via Dubai to Connecticut, though he only began feeling sick on the return trip.

"I started feeling a little bit otherwise [on the plane] but I thought nothing untoward because I had been travelling," said the man from his study, where he communicates via WhatsApp video with his family in the rest of the house.

"But in the back of the head there's the thought that it [Covid-19] is possible."