Activist changes focus from corporate to community

Born and bred in Kwazakhele, social and gender activist Pamela Mabini has for the past six years been giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate with items most people take for granted.



From handing out food parcels to the homeless to supplying sanitary towels to underprivileged young girls, Mabini, 38, has been helping others since being retrenched from her corporate job in 2014...

