Sick boy’s Lego dream comes true

The Reach for a Dream organisation, in partnership with Pearson High School, have fulfilled 11-year-old Jason Fourie’s Lego dream of spending time in a room made up in a Lego theme.

Members of the Pearson High School Interact Club organised a Lego-themed party for Jason on Thursday, complete with Lego decorations, a Lego cake and Lego presents.

Jason was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 after complaining about having headaches.

Jason’s mother, Chantelle Fourie, said the brain tumour was found to be directly behind his eyes.

“The tumour was removed and he went through radiation. He was then put on medication which he will have to be on for life.

“For about five years, everything was good, then last year the day before Christmas, he started complaining about headaches again.

“We took him in and doctors told us there was bleeding in his brainstem and they couldn’t tell us why. He is doing better now, he is going through external therapy right now,” Fourie said.

Jason struggled to contain his excitement as he unwrapped his presents — a variety of different Lego sets.

“I’m very happy. I love Lego because I can create anything. I can be as creative as I want to be.

“It isn’t nice going to the hospital all the time, but my mommy said I should be brave,” Jason said.

Michelle van Huyssteen, of the Reach for a Dream organisation, said they had got involved after Jason’s mother submitted his story to them.

The organisation was subsequently contacted by Pearson High School Interact Club looking to help, and the school was put in contact with the Fouries.

“I assessed Jason a while back. I was also contacted by the president of the interact club at Pearson High about wanting to help make someone’s dream come true.

“I thought that Jason had the ideal dream and we could make it happen for him,” Van Huyssteen said.

Jason and his sister Jessica, 6, were treated to beautifully decorated Lego cake, sweets and presents.

The room was decorated with bright Lego colours, with a large Lego figurine watching over them in the corner.

“Every year we do the same things to help those in need, but this year we decided to shake things up a bit.

“We had quite a few companies sponsor us and some of our parents chipped in as well,” Van Huyssteen said.

“This is definitely something that I hope the interact club will continue doing.”