Desalination plant mooted for Coega
As the city seeks options to augment Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply, it is proposing that the Coega Development Corporation be considered as an implementing agent for a desalination plant.
This was the recommendation of executive director of infrastructure and engineering Walter Shaidi in a report to the portfolio committee. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.