Vet found guilty of mutilating monkey
An East Rand veterinarian was found guilty by the Nigel magistrate’s court of mutilating a vervet monkey, the National SPCA said on Thursday.
In October 2012, the NSPCA discovered Dr Elfred Alberts had a vervet monkey that had had three of its limbs amputated.
NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson said the animal was reported to be in pain and distress, and a warrant was obtained.
At first, NSPCA inspectors were denied access to the premises, but after police intervened, Alberts “begrudgingly complied”, she said.
The female vervet monkey was found in a cage in the veterinarian's bedroom.
Wilson said the monkey’s two hind legs and one forearm had been amputated, and she was dragging herself around with her remaining forearm.
She also had a deep incision on her abdomen.
The monkey was removed and taken to an experienced veterinarian for examination.
The animal had to be euthanized.
On Wednesday, the court found Alberts guilty of animal cruelty, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of an indigenous wild animal.
Wilson said the matter had also been reported to the veterinary council, but it said it would only take action after the case was concluded.
“It has taken nearly eight years for justice to be served for the monkey that was so terribly abused at the hands of a veterinarian who, by their chosen profession, should have had the animal’s best interests at heart.
“The NSPCA will never give up seeking justice, no matter how long the justice system takes. Every animal and each case matters to us,” Wilson said.
Alberts is expected to be sentenced on March 18.