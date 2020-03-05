Vet found guilty of mutilating monkey

An East Rand veterinarian was found guilty by the Nigel magistrate’s court of mutilating a vervet monkey, the National SPCA said on Thursday.

In October 2012, the NSPCA discovered Dr Elfred Alberts had a vervet monkey that had had three of its limbs amputated.

NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson said the animal was reported to be in pain and distress, and a warrant was obtained.

At first, NSPCA inspectors were denied access to the premises, but after police intervened, Alberts “begrudgingly complied”, she said.

The female vervet monkey was found in a cage in the veterinarian's bedroom.

Wilson said the monkey’s two hind legs and one forearm had been amputated, and she was dragging herself around with her remaining forearm.