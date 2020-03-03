Birthday wishes stream in for Julius Malema as he turns 39
Birthday messages have been pouring in for EFF leader Julius Malema as he celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday.
No strangers to popping corks at any celebration, the EFF started the party on Monday. House of BNG and Moët & Chandon were partners.
In a statement, the party said Malema’s sacrifice “to fight for the emancipation of our people will continue to remain with us”.
“Malema continues to inspire a nation of people who have been subjected to the inhumanities of racism. He has inspired many into activism, while shaking the status quo that is defined by corruption and the oppression of our people,” said the party.
Malema's birthday saw him topping the trending list on Twitter.
Among those who wished him well were the party's deputy, Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.
Here is a snapshot of what some had to say.
#HappyBirthdayCIC— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 3, 2020
This generation is indebted to your gifts, wisdom, courage and absolute love for our people. South Africa, the African continent, the diaspora & Cuba loves you! Long Live ✊? pic.twitter.com/F3zh22E6zj
Happy Birthday to the CiC in the war for total economic emancipation. May God Bless him and family to continue proving decisive leadership to the only dependable forces of the Left!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 3, 2020
Many people’s lives have been changed due to his impactful leadership and it will be so forever! pic.twitter.com/BH0dXB6wtm
Happy Birthday Comrade CIC @Julius_S_Malema @EFFSouthAfrica ?????? pic.twitter.com/0C3EsfJOWZ— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) March 3, 2020
Happy birthday Grootmaan ❤️ @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/VaeJgehKYm— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) March 3, 2020
Best wishes and happy birthday Cde CIC @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/hc1Hpw0QA8— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 3, 2020
A happy birthday to the CiC and President of the EFF, the Lion of the North and leader of the left in Africa, Julius Sello Malema ❤️?? I love you very much President.— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) March 3, 2020
May your love for the Black child never cease. Blessings, love, health and happiness to you & your family ? pic.twitter.com/cRKY4i6i2m
#HappyBirthdayCIC @Julius_S_Malema A Happy Birthday to you leadership!— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 3, 2020
A Modimo le Badimo ba go ekeletse Malatsi & ba go boloke! pic.twitter.com/Ose8saJNPK