Pam Golding Properties face huge fine for 'breaking' laws

The country's top estate agency Pam Golding Properties could be slapped with a "huge fine" after being accused of contravening financial regulatory laws.

This as the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) has launched a probe into Pam Golding after the company allegedly facilitated the sale of properties to children of a former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza.

The board confirmed the "full-scale" probe in a media statement following allegations that the company contravened financial regulatory laws in facilitating the sale of property to politically exposed people.

"Pam Golding Properties will be the subject of a multi-pronged investigation following reports that it allegedly facilitated the sale of properties to the children of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza without following legal requirements and thus allegedly aided money laundering.

"The two properties in Dainfern and Kyalami Estate, north of Johannesburg, are said to be worth a combined R50m.

"In a first-of-its -kind investigation, the EAAB has requested a joint probe with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) into the allegations carried in a February 21, 2020 article in Mail and Guardian newspaper.

"It is alleged that former political leaders and their families were laundering money by investing large sums of illegal monies in properties in South Africa, resulting in the artificial inflation of property prices and skewed market values.