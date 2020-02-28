Institute for disease ready to receive South Africans returning from China

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday said it was ready to receive South Africans being repatriated to the country from China.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office on Thursday announced that South Africans - some of whom had been in Wuhan City in China where the virus originated - would be brought back home as coronavirus infections and fatalities continued.

So far, 132 South Africans have asked to be brought home. They will be quarantined for three weeks when they arrive back in the country.