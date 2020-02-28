Are you dom? Maimane asks Trump after US president accuses media of exaggerating coronavirus reports
US president Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger knows no limits. On Wednesday, he accused “fake” and “low-ratings” media houses of exaggerating the extent of the coronavirus outbreak.
He said constant reports caused panic in the markets, even though the US was in “good shape”, before blaming Democrats for doing nothing to prevent it.
Maimane shared the tweet and asked Trump if he is "dom”, before emphasising the importance of not taking the virus lightly. He also cautioned that it should not be used as political football.
Hai Donald are you Free or are you Dom? https://t.co/cpuB5Mhso1— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2020
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Trump said flu has killed more people in the US than the coronavirus. He cited a report he received from a medical doctor.
“The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 a year. That was shocking to me. So far, if you look at what we have with the 15 people, and they're recovering and one is pretty sick, but hopefully will recover.”
He said measures to curb the spread of the virus included preventing people coming into the US from China, screening those who come from affected countries and quarantining at-risk individuals.