Joe Biden comes clean about Soweto 'arrest' on way to see Nelson Mandela

After a week of speculation about the veracity of Joe Biden's claims that he was arrested in Soweto 30 years ago, his campaign managers have admitted the error.

The US 2020 presidential candidate said on three separate occasions during his recent campaign tour that he “had the great honour of being arrested with our UN ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him [Nelson Mandela] on Robbens [sic] Island” when he was a senator. .

People questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s claims, as certain details didn't add up, including the fact that Soweto is more than 1,200km from the Western Cape island.

Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told reporters on Tuesday that Biden was referring to being separated from his party at Johannesburg airport because of the segregation of amenities.