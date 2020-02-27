Helenvale residents demand clinic be reopened

In an effort to ensure Helenvale residents receive adequate health care — after the community clinic closed more than a year ago — the department of health, the SA Police Service and Ward 13 councillor Pieter Hermaans confirmed they were in talks to have the facility reopened.



This followed protests by a group of about 50 residents on Wednesday, demanding the services of health care professionals in the area...

