‘Flash, screams and then deadly silence’ - witness describes crash

PREMIUM

A flash, screaming and then deadly silence — an eyewitness to a fatal car crash said it took some time to process what he had seen before he ultimately rushed to the horror scene to bandage a severely injured woman’s gushing wound where her leg had been chopped off.



Businessman and part-time Taxify driver Lunga Ntsendwana said he had been standing on the pavement in La Rochelle Drive, Humewood, when he heard the sound of an engine revving...

