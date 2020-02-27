Abused woman and five children 'unlawfully ejected' from shelter turn to court for help

A woman living in a Johannesburg shelter with her five children ended up on the streets last week after, she says, being turfed out without the shelter following a proper eviction process.

The woman, who has been at the shelter since June 2019, is a victim of domestic violence.

She fled from her family home in Soweto, seeking refuge and protection there and had obtained a protection order against her husband last year.

The shelter in Braamfontein provides services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence under the auspices of the Gauteng community safety department.

The woman has applied to the high court in Johannesburg to order the shelter to restore her occupation at the shelter.

The shelter and department of community safety are opposing the application.

Her problems there began on February 15 after an altercation with another resident who complained to the housemaster.

She was called by the housemothers and told to leave by Monday, February 17.

“I was not given any reason or basis for this directive,” the woman said in her application before court.

Security guards at the shelter requested her room keys last Wednesday and packed the family's belongings into plastic bags.