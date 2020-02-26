Girl, 7, and man shot dead as gangs shoot it out in Ocean View
A seven-year-old girl who was caught in crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town died on Tuesday evening.
A 31-year-old man was also shot dead.
Police had responded to a shooting incident in Libra Way, according to spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“On arrival, they discovered that a seven-year-old girl had been shot and seriously wounded. She was taken to False Bay hospital by ambulance. It emerged shortly thereafter that she died on arrival in hospital.”
RIP Little angel. Only 6/7 years old and killed in the gang crossfire in Ocean View tonight. Emaan did NOT deserve to...Posted by Butterfly JH Foundation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Potelwa said a crowd which had gathered at the scene started attacking police.
As a result, public order police and anti-gang unit members were deployed to quell the situation and restore calm.
After calm was restored, police discovered that a man had also been shot dead.
“Detectives are investigating both murder cases. The investigation is also looking into the identity of the 31-year-old man,” Potelwa said.
The situation in the area was calm on Wednesday morning, as police officers were still patrolling the area, he added.