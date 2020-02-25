Three stolen new Polos recovered

Three new VW Polos have been recovered and three suspects arrested after thieves drove them out of the Tavcor Volkswagen commercial pound in North End last week without anyone noticing.

Tavcor has welcomed the arrests, saying the suspects had allegedly posed as employees to gain access to the pound.

A fourth stolen vehicle is still missing and being sought by police.

The theft is believed to be linked to a syndicate and the specialist vehicle crime investigation unit has taken over the probe.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the first of the cars was recovered on Friday when Flying Squad members patrolling in New Brighton came across a convoy of three VW Polos, with no registration plates, travelling in Mendi Street.

Officers managed to pull one of the vehicles over, but the drivers of the other two Polos sped off.

“On questioning the driver, he offered various explanations; one such explanation was that he worked for a VW dealership in North End,” Naidu said.

“After failing to convince the officers, Warrant Officer Siphumele Msindwana took the suspect with him to North End to verify his story while Constable Sihle Dayile followed in the VW Polo,” she said.

It is alleged that before they arrived at the Tavcor offices, the driver offered Msindwana a R60,000 bribe.

“As they neared the dealership, the suspect backtracked on his story and offered another explanation,” Naidu said.

She said that during the investigation, the dealership was unaware that the Polos were even missing.

By Saturday morning, another Polo had been found abandoned in Kwazekhele.

The third vehicle was recovered on Sunday night after a car chase and shootout in which two suspects were arrested.

Police had spotted three occupants driving the new Polo, with no licence plates, on the M17 at about 10.30pm.

Naidu said that when the car raced away from Flying Squad officials they realised it was one of the cars stolen from Tavcor.