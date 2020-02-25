Masifunde nominated for Design Indaba’s Most Beautiful Object

A bracelet crafted through jewellery-making project Izandla Zethu has been nominated for the prestigious Design Indaba national award for Most Beautiful Object in SA.

The project, run by the non-profit organisation Masifunde Learner Development, is part of the Out of School youth programme that supports youngsters in Walmer Township who are no longer in school.

Through the project, young people learn skills that teach them to turn raw material into beautiful jewellery by upcycling corrugated iron.

Masifunde Learner Development is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2004, which runs development programmes for children and youth in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Izandla Zethu programme facilitator Luvuyo Phongolo said: "At our workshop, we turn something of no value into something great.

“The nomination by Design Indaba is an amazing success for our programme and we hope to find more supporters and voters for our African jewels.”

A bracelet called Delicate has been nominated.