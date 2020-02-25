Help Coega rescue indigenous plants — and take them home for your garden

Stock up your garden with indigenous plants from the Coega Special Economic Zone, from a site earmarked for development.

That is the invitation from the Coega Development Corporation (CDC), which is launching its first Coega Plant Rescue Open Day on Saturday morning.

Corporation spokesperson Simlindele Manqina said on Tuesday development of the 9,003ha Coega Special Economic Zone was guided by a wide range of best-practice mechanisms.

“Before the development of any site in the Coega SEZ, a search and rescue operation is undertaken to relocate rare and endangered plants to suitable locations.

“After this process has been completed, plants will be available to members of the public for collection and use in home gardens.”

Specialists from the corporation would be available to assist members of the public by providing a safety briefing and overview of the plants available for collection, he said.

“A tour of the corporation’s indigenous gardens will be undertaken to demonstrate how home gardens can be developed in an aesthetically pleasing, cost-effective and water-wise way.”

After the introductory overview at the corporation’s business centre in the Coega SEZ, participants would be guided to a site earmarked for development where they would be shown how to collect plants for home use in an environmentally responsible manner, he said.

“Participants in the plant rescue will be able to collect a wide range of species which require no watering beyond initial establishment, are easily transplanted and are well suited to home gardens within Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Aloes, spekboom and numerous other species which play a significant role in mitigating climate change will be available.”

Manqina said the open day on Saturday would start at 8.30am.

Registered participants should come in their own transport and meet at the corporation’s headquarters in zone one.

To get there, take the N2 north out of Port Elizabeth and look for the Coega Business Centre off-ramp.

Vehicles of participants should be suitable for transporting rescued plants.

Footwear and weather protection clothing for working in thicket vegetation should be worn and digging implements like a spade, fork and pick should be brought as people will have to dig out their own plants.

Future open days for registered participants would be scheduled according to the demand for new development sites and public demand for plants, Manqina said.

To participate in the open day this Saturday, members of the public are invited to register on the website at http://www.coega.com