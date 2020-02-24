Teacher and pupil die in separate incidents at North West schools

A teacher and pupil collapsed and died at schools in the North West last week, the department announced.

In the first incident, a Grade 8 pupil died at Kanana Secondary School at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

She and a friend were on the veranda of their classroom when she complained of stomach pains. She collapsed shortly afterwards, said spokesperson Elias Malindi. “The deceased was taken to the sick bay to wait for the ambulance and upon realising that the ambulance was delayed, the principal rushed the deceased learner to the local clinic. She was confirmed dead on arrival by the nursing staff.”

On Saturday, a high schoolteacher died of a suspected heart attack.

The 63-year-old was employed at Klerksdorp Secondary School.

“At 5.30 in the morning, the school had a sport trip to Vereeniging to play rugby and hockey with other schools. It is alleged that the car of the deceased was parked in the parking lot at the school and that the deceased teacher had a heart attack as he alighted from the vehicle,” Malindi said.

“Other teachers saw him when he fell down and rushed to help him. They called the ambulance and his family. The emergency unit arrived speedily and declared the teacher dead.”

Counsellors would be sent to both schools, he said.

MEC for education in the province Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the families, colleagues, classmates and friends of the deceased.