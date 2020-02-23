Fort Hare releases murdered student's name

University of Fort Hare (UFH) has released the name of the student who was murdered on Saturday morning as Olwethu Tshefu.

Tandi Mapukata, UFH Director of Institutional Advancement, confirmed that Tshefu, 30, was a registered student at the Alice campus.

Mapukata said that according to the information they had received, Tshefu succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

“There are no words to describe the pain caused by having to report on yet another devastating loss of a young life.

“On behalf of the management, I wish to extend the university’s heartfelt condolences to the Tshefu family, friends, fellow students and everyone who knew him,” she said.