Fort Hare releases murdered student's name
University of Fort Hare (UFH) has released the name of the student who was murdered on Saturday morning as Olwethu Tshefu.
Tandi Mapukata, UFH Director of Institutional Advancement, confirmed that Tshefu, 30, was a registered student at the Alice campus.
Mapukata said that according to the information they had received, Tshefu succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.
“There are no words to describe the pain caused by having to report on yet another devastating loss of a young life.
“On behalf of the management, I wish to extend the university’s heartfelt condolences to the Tshefu family, friends, fellow students and everyone who knew him,” she said.
“Two days ago we announced another disturbing news involving another East London campus based student, who is police custody for allegedly killing a female friend at his parent’s home in Mdantsane,” she said.
Mapukata said that three senior lectures from the university's psychology department had met with Tshefu’s family, who were there to collect their son’s belongings.
“This is a very difficult time for the university. The nature of deaths calls for stakeholders, parents, community, service providers, spiritual leaders, health practitioners to join hands and assist the university.
“We ask parents, in particular, to begin engaging in realistic conversations with their children- to prevent social ills from permeating the higher education space,” she said.
Mapukata said what the university was facing was not just problem for the university of Fort Hare.
“It is a societal issue that requires all hands on deck,” she said. “All ideas on how to help our young adults overcome trials of this nature are welcome,” she said.